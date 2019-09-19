Three Arrested For Cheating Actress Isha Sharvani Of Rs 3 Lakh

The Cyber Crime Unit has arrested three men who duped actress Isha Sharvani.

Three men who allegedly duped Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers have been arrested.

"In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office," the Delhi Police said.

The "Luck By Chance" actor was asked by the accused to transfer 5,700 AUD (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer, the police said.

Isha Sharvani made her Bollywood debut with "Kisna" in 2005 opposite Vivek Oberoi.

She was later seen in films like "Good Boy, Bad Boy", " David" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle" among many others.

