Retired Teacher, Wife Found Dead At Delhi Home, Cops Suspect Murder

An elderly couple in Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Shahdara in the early hours of Saturday. Police received a PCR call from the couple's son at around 12.30 am reporting that his mother, 65, and father, 75, were lying unconscious and possibly dead.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found two bodies on the third floor of the house. The bodies were found in two separate rooms on the third floor. The elderly man was a retired teacher. Injuries were found on the face of the man, raising the suspicion of murder.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to the scene. The spot was thoroughly inspected and photographed to collect evidence that could help identify the perpetrators and establish the motive behind the killings; postmortem examinations will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and the nature of injuries.

The police said a robbery angle cannot be ruled out at this stage, and teams are investigating the case from all possible angles. Police teams are questioning family members, neighbours and others who may have information related to the incident.

CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned, and call detail records are being analysed.