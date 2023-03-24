'Threat To Judges': Tripura Bar Council On Law Minister's 'Anti-India' Remark

The Minister reportedly warned that "those working against India will have to pay a price".

The Tripura Bar Council on Thursday condemned the remarks made by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju against retired judge, claiming that the comments were an attempt by the Centre to interfere in the judiciary.

On March 18 in a conclave, Mr Rijiju had claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are "part of the anti-India gang" are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.

The Union Minister reportedly warned that "those working against the country will have to pay a price".

"The Centre is trying to pressurize the judiciary by restricting the former judges to talk against the government's decisions. It is like a threat to judges who declined to bow down to the government... the Centre is trying to capture all democratic institutions including the Indian judiciary. The government wants the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary to be under the thumb of it, the proof of which has become clear in the recent speech of the Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar," the Tripura Bar Council President Purushottam Ray Barman said.

The Bar council president has also written to the Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and other members of the collegium requesting to appoint a permanent Chief Justice of Tripura High Court and to fill up vacant posts of judges of the High Court.