"Though I'm Continuing As NCP Chief...": Full Text Of Sharad Pawar's Speech

Sharad Pawar had earlier announced that he was stepping down as NCP president.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Friday announced that he would not step down as the party's chief, days after his sudden resignation sent shockwaves through the party. Mr Pawar's decision to quit as the party head was met by strong opposition from within the organisation after which he had announced that he would reconsider his decision.

Here is the full text of Sharad Pawar's speech:

On May 2, 2023, at the release of my autobiographical book ‘Lok Maze Sangati', I announced my decision to retire from the post of Nationalist Congress Party President. After 63 years of long service in public life, it was my own decision to step down.

But my decision, evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers, office bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well-wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision.

‘Lok Maze Sangati' means people are my companions! And this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire.

Even though, I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people.

Your continuous support has been a real inspiration for me. I will be forever grateful to you, who have stood by me during successes and all the challenges of my life. I reiterate that I accept to continue the responsibility as the party president. Thank you!