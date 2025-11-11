Those Involved In Delhi Blast Will Face Full Wrath Of Our Agencies: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed the security agencies to hunt down each and every culprit behind the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives.

Amit Shah said everyone involved will face the full wrath of security agencies.

Amit Shah said this after chairing two subsequent security review meetings which were held in the wake of the Monday evening blast near Red Fort here.

"Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," he wrote on X.

The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date.

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attend the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast, sources said.

Almost the same set of officials attended the afternoon security review meeting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also handed over the probe into the blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This is a clear indication that the blast, which so far claimed 12 lives, has been considered by the government as an act of terror as the NIA is mandated to probe into the terror cases only.

Amit Shah has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

