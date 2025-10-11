This Rajasthan City Has Launched AI-Powered Traffic System To Cut Congestion

Udaipur has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven traffic signal system at the busy Fatehpura intersection. The pilot project aims to streamline traffic flow, reduce congestion and save commuters' time.

Unlike traditional traffic lights that operate on fixed schedules, this new system uses high-resolution cameras and sensors to monitor vehicle movement in real time. The AI evaluates traffic density in each lane and adjusts signal timings accordingly. Empty lanes receive a green light for only a few seconds, allowing other lanes with heavier traffic to move more quickly.

The system is reportedly integrated with a mobile app, enabling traffic authorities to monitor the traffic.

Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Anjana said congestion was mostly observed during morning and evening hours. Hence, the AI technology is designed to automatically ease pressure on crowded lanes. Based on the results from the Fatehpura intersection, authorities plan to extend the system to other major junctions in the city.

Emergency Vehicles Get Priority

The technology goes beyond regular traffic management. Equipped with special sound sensors, the AI system can detect sirens from ambulances and fire engines. Once a siren is identified, the system automatically turns the signal green in that direction, ensuring emergency vehicles can pass through intersections without delay.

Data-Driven Traffic Management

Beyond easing immediate congestion, the AI system records traffic patterns throughout the day. This data will provide city authorities with insights to optimise traffic management in the future. If the trial at Fatehpura proves successful, similar systems could be rolled out at other major intersections across Udaipur.

For residents and daily commuters, the smart traffic lights promise reduced waiting times, smoother journeys and improved road safety.