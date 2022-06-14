Congress MP Targets Delhi Police With 'Food For Detained Workers' Pics

The food by Delhi police for detained Congress leaders

As Rahul Gandhi was summoned for the second time for questioning by a central probe agency in a money laundering case, a Congress leader had another worry - food.

Telangana Congress in charge Manickam Tagore shared two contrasting images: food by Delhi police vs food by Delhi Congress president for detained Congress workers protesting the summons to their top leader.

The Delhi Police food for detained leaders consists of poori and a sabji, while the one arranged by Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, which is approved by Mr Tagore, is a neatly packed thali from a well-known eatery.

Food for the Congress workers detained by Delhi police #1/2 pic.twitter.com/zFDszi5FHa — Manickam Tagore .B????????✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) June 14, 2022

In another tweet, Mr Tagore captures "the lunchtime with brothers of Delhi Congress".

The Congress leader's tweet was called out by some on social media.

"Party ho rahi hai protest nahi," said Sushant Saigal, a Twitter user.

"Was it necessary to post this VVIP treatment?" said Ashok Singh, another Twitter user.

Earlier in the day, Congress party workers and senior leaders were seen in physical altercations with the police and security forces as they went about their protest. Several party workers and even a few MPs were detained as they tried to reach the party office.

Top Congress leaders like Harish Rawat and Randeep Singh Surjewala were detained from outside the Congress office as they tried marching to the ED's office.

Many workers have also been detained. Visuals show some of them being dragged on the road by the police.