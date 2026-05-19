This MLA Takes To Cycling After PM Modi's 'Cut Fuel Use' Appeal

A number of chief ministers and BJP leaders have cut the number of vehicles in their convoys since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. But there is one leader, who has not just reduced his convoy, but has shunned the car totally.

Meet Surender Bhagat, MLA from border constituency of Marh in Jammu. Bhagat has taken to cycling to spread the PM's message. Every morning the MLA is seen cycling around his constituency, meeting people and listening to their problems.

Speaking to NDTV, Bhagat said that he cycles almost 15 kilometres everyday between 6 am and 8 am when he meets his constituents. He says his aim is to spread awareness around the prime minister's appeal to save fuel and inspire more and more people to take to cycling and reduce the use of vehicles.

The MLA also told NDTV that prior to PM's appeal, he had 2 escort vehicles in his security. Now, he is seen cycling around his constituency with just one security officer following him on another bicycle.

For longer distances, Bhagat says that he now uses only an electric vehicle with just one escort car. Bhagat says that he wants to lead by example so that people can follow him in reducing the use of cars and help conserve fuel, as asked by the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10, had appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, cut down on unnecessary spending, avoid buying gold for a year and also spend on local goods to boost local products. The PM's appeal came amid the ongoing U.S-Iran crisis that has sent energy prices soaring.

Prime Minister has himself ordered the SPG to cut down his convoy and include more electric vehicles in his carcade.

