"This Is Zubeen's Assam, Won't Allow It To Become Nepal": Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that lookout notices had been issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Festival, and Siddharth Sharma, singer Zubeen Garg's manager. Their bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards have also been frozen, Mr Sarma added.

Speaking through a Facebook Live session, the Chief Minister urged both Mahanta and Sharma to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by October 6, warning that failure to comply would trigger a more aggressive police search.

"This is Zubeen's Assam. We will not allow this to become Nepal," Mr Sarma said. "People want justice for Zubeen. We understand that. But not by violence."

The Chief Minister's reference to Nepal comes against the backdrop of political turmoil in the neighbouring country. Earlier this year, Nepal witnessed weeks of violent demonstrations after the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli imposed restrictions on social media platforms. Mr Sarma argued that Assam could not be allowed to replicate such instability.

Invoking historical figures like Lachit Borphukan and Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Mr Sarma said Assam's identity had been shaped by resilience and cultural pride, and the state could not afford a descent into lawlessness. He declared that if necessary, he was prepared to "sacrifice" himself to prevent instability.

Officials confirmed that Mahanta's bank accounts, PAN-linked instruments and credit facilities had been frozen. The same measures have been extended to Sharma. According to the Chief Minister, the decision was taken to prevent them from remaining abroad for prolonged periods while the inquiry progresses.

"This is a masterstroke by the government," Mr Sarma said. "They cannot stay out of the country for long. They must face the investigation."

The Chief Minister also made clear that the state government would not fund any future events organised by Mahanta, who had led the North East Festival in Singapore where Mr Garg had performed before his death.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most popular cultural icons, died in Singapore on September 19, reportedly by drowning in the sea. His death has triggered widespread public mourning and street protests across Assam. The Assam CID has been tasked with probing the circumstances leading to his death.

"We know that if we cannot deliver justice to Zubeen, then people might not vote for us in 2026. And if we fail, people should not vote for us." Mr Sarma said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to maintain patience as the investigation proceeds. He acknowledged that many in Assam were angry, but asked for trust in the state's institutions.

"All who are linked to Zubeen's death will be brought before the law," Mr Sarma said. "We assure everyone that justice will be done. But law and order must be maintained."

He also warned against "anti-government politics" in the name of Zubeen Garg, cautioning that some groups were attempting to use the tragedy to provoke unrest.