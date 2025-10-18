Mithai, Gadgets, And Wellness Gifts Fill Shoppers' Bags This Diwali Season

Tis' the season of giving, and wrapped in glittering paper and tied with a bow, Diwali gifts are here to make the festive moments a little bit brighter and happier.

From artisanal mithai boxes and dry fruit hampers to luxury candles, spiritual kits, home décor accents, and the latest tech gadgets, shoppers are making the most of the festive season and reduced GST, balancing thoughtfulness with budget.

And, as it does every year, the Diwali rush is in full swing: roads jammed, shops bursting at the seams, and last-minute buyers scrambling to find that elusive, perfect gift.

Riding the festive wave alongside shoppers, retailers are giving the season their stamp of approval. For instance, Gulshan Group is witnessing a remarkable surge in footfalls and sales in its Noida mall.

"We've seen nearly a 25–30 per cent increase in overall footfall across our mall and markets compared to last year... The reduction in GST, particularly on select lifestyle and electronic goods, has had a noticeable impact, driving a 15–20 per cent increase in high-value purchases.

"Overall, this Diwali has brought back a strong festive momentum, turning malls into vibrant social hubs," Yukti Nagpal, director of Gulshan Group, told PTI.

Home maker Pooja Sharma is among the shoppers soaking in the festive energy.

“I've been shopping for gifts for my family and friends all week. Due to the GST reduction, items that were usually out of reach came within budget this time. What hasn't changed is the bewildering array of choices and the ensuing confusion,” said Sharma.

The tried-and-tasted sweets section continues to top shoppers' lists, whether as a main gift or a complement to other offerings.

While at Khoya Mithai, traditional sweets still dominate festive hampers, with nearly "60–70 per cent" of consumers preferring mithai and dry fruits; Bakingo, an online bakery brand, noted a shift toward personalised hampers and fusion desserts that blend traditional Indian flavours with global influences, and is expecting "20–30 per cent growth" compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Manam Chocolate's high-end craft chocolates are emerging as an alternative to traditional sweets, appealing to consumers looking for indulgent and elevated gifting options.

"Our fine-flavour, Indian chocolates have found a loyal audience that values quality and variety. This Diwali, that acceptance has translated into record demand from both returning and new customers who now view chocolate as a meaningful and contemporary alternative to traditional festive gifting," said Chaitanya Muppala, founder of Manam Chocolate.

Shoppers are also turning to premium puja hampers and spiritual gifts -- from ready-to-use sacred essentials and idols to high-end personalised presents.

Pujashree, an e-commerce platform for puja essentials, is seeing its products flying off the shelves, particularly its newly launched 'Diwali Pooja Kit'. Similarly, Ferns N Petals, a leading gifting brand, has witnessed an upward trend in demand for premium and personalised gifts.

Avik Kumar, chief marketing Officer at FNP, said personalised gifts -- from monogrammed boxes and engraved keepsakes to customised hampers -- have grown by "nearly 25 per cent".

"Overall, we're seeing double-digit growth across categories driven by a powerful combination of personalisation, premiumisation, and purposeful gifting along with GST impact that is defining the spirit of modern Diwali,” he added.

Also high on shoppers' radar this Diwali is the gift of health.

While immunity-boosting options like dry fruit boxes, turmeric teas, and spice kits are among the favourites, fitness subscriptions, coaching plans, and health gadgets are also seeing a surge in popularity.

Electronics and home appliances brand Sharp India has seen a "131 per cent rise" in demand for small, health-focused products such as car air purifiers, while fitness app FITTR is witnessing growing interest in coaching subscriptions, smart rings, and fitness plans.

"We have observed families and friends moving beyond sweets and appliances, opting instead for something that lasts. A fitness plan, a coaching subscription, HART ring, even a consultation to kick-start a healthier lifestyle. For many, this isn't just about weight loss or hitting the gym. It's about supporting a loved one's journey, showing that you're invested in their long-term well-being," said Jitendra Chouksey, founder of FITTR.

Electronics as a category is enjoying bumper demand, largely due to the GST cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Products like smart projectors, portable monitors, and digital photo frames are emerging as preferred gifts with XElectron Technologies reporting a twofold growth in overall sales, including a notable increase in orders from Tier-3 cities.

Mimoh Jain, vice-president at Sharp India Appliances, also acknowledged the rise in sales of home appliances.

"Compared to last year, our air purifiers have gone up by almost 130 per cent, our refrigerators have grown by more than 240 per cent, washing machines have more than doubled, and dehumidifiers have seen a rise of 117 per cent," he explained.

Also revelling in the festive spirit are alcohol brands, as many consumers move away from conventional gifts and opt for premium spirits to add cheer to the celebrations. Leading breweries and distilleries, including Radico Khaitan and Globus Spirits, are reporting strong demand and robust sales, with new variants and festive packs launched to cater to the season. Herbal liqueur Jagermeister too launched a 'Retro Edition' collector's bottle on the occasion.

"This Diwali, we've witnessed a marked upswing, nearly 30 per cent, in the demand for our luxury spirits offerings. The festive consumer today seeks experiences over transactions, and gifting high-quality spirits has become a symbol of both sophistication and warmth. Limited-edition blends, artisanal gins, and craft whiskies with bespoke packaging are dominating the premium shelf, alongside curated cocktail kits and festive gifting editions," said PS Gill, CEO consumer division at Globus Spirits Ltd.

