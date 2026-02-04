This Delhi College Bans UNO Card Game On Campus, Warns Of Heavy Fines

UNO, a favourite among hostelers, travellers, and college-goers, is facing an unexpected ban at a Delhi college, with a fine for anyone caught playing it on campus. The college, reportedly Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, has put up a notice warning students against playing cards or UNO on campus, including the canteen and grounds. A sixth-semester student shared a picture of the notice on X, sparking widespread reactions and memes online.

According to the notice, students caught playing will have their parents called, and "appropriate" fines will be imposed.

The notice issued by the college reads, "All the students are hereby notified that playing cards/UNO cards is strictly prohibited in the college campus, including canteen premises/college ground. If any student is found indulged in such activity, their parents will be called and an appropriate fine will be imposed."

In the caption, the student claimed that a fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed.

Social Media Reaction

The move has led to a surge of memes and criticism from students who view the rule as an unnecessary restriction on casual campus life. One user wrote, "There is a certain lack of intelligence in people to just look at any kind of playing card and immediately go, 'cards = gambling = bad thing = ban." Really sad to see that these people are in charge of education in their institutes."

Another commented, 'This ban is the reason I never learned how to play Uno. they issue the same notice every year."

A third user joked, "Just keep an Uno reverse card handy when they come to collect fines lmao."

A fourth added, "I understand the ban. Legally speaking, a game that allows you to skip someone's existence and force them to pick up extra work is basically a simulation of the corporate world, and we shouldn't be exposed to such harsh realities until after graduation."

"What is 'parents will be called”? What is the intention behind calling a student's parents? What if the student is from some other city?" a fifth person added.

About UNO

UNO's origins trace back to the early 1970s when Merle Robbins, an Ohio barber, got inspired by traditional card games and added his own twists. He started manufacturing and distributing UNO cards globally in 1971. It's a shedding-type card game where players aim to get rid of all their cards before others. The game typically involves matching colours or numbers, with special action cards that can change the game's direction. The first player to get rid of all their cards wins.