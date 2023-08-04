Mattel Seeks To Hire Chief UNO Player. Salary Is...

The chief UNO player will also contribute to the social media content.

Mattel, the American toy manufacturing company, is ready to pay an UNO enthusiast thousands of dollars for their quick-draw skills.

The company that creates Barbie Toys has announced that a "Chief UNO Player" is required for a four-week, part-time position in New York City.

According to The Independent, "The hired individual will be responsible for introducing their fellow UNO fans to the new variation of the game called UNO Quatro. The game is a combination of the popular Connect 4 game that requires players to get four of the same coloured chips in a row and the original UNO that requires players to stack the same colours and numbers on top of each other."

"We're looking for someone who's just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play the reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?" the job post states.

The entertainment company also mentioned that the hired professional will help them create social content for various UNO games. The person will have to appear on livestreams playing the UNO Quatro game with brand creators.

For a period of four weeks, the selected applicant will be paid $4,444 (Rs 3,67,866) per week.

But the salary doesn't come easily, as the chief UNO player will be playing UNO Quatro for four hours every day for four days every week. They will be located at Pier 17 in New York City, according to The Independent.

Featured Video Of The Day Constitution Allows Centre To Make Laws For Delhi: Amit Shah