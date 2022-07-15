Lalit Modi's 2013 Tweet Goes Viral After His 'Dating Sushmita Sen' Post

Lalit Modi on Thursday announced a "new beginning" with actor Sushmita Sen.

Just a day after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced dating Sushmita Sen, an old tweet of his surfaced online. It was shared back in 2013 by Lalit Modi where he had asked for a reply from Sushmita Sen while tagging her.

It all started when Mr Modi had dropped a screenshot of a conversation with the former Miss Universe. Going by the image, to Mr Modi's "Okay, I commit" message Sushmita Sen had replied, "You are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken…Commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here's to 47."

Okay I commit ????????"@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi u r too kind:)) however, promises are meant to be (cont) pic.twitter.com/JrgEwC1btR — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

After seeing the chat's screengrab on Twitter, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Gotcha 47." Well, it seems that the actress was more interested in the social media exchange than the text message sent by Mr Modi to her. Reason? In a follow-up tweet, he said, "Sushmita Sen, reply to my SMS."

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

Lalit Modi made his relationship official with Sushmita with a bunch of mushy pictures from their recently concluded "global tour". The album also has a throwback image with his late wife Minal Modi and Sushmita Sen.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour of the Maldives and Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that for sure.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ????????????????????????????????????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The news came as a surprise for all Sushmita Sen fans. Her brother Rajeev Sen, too, was "surprised" by the dating announcement post. Speaking to India Today, “I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this."