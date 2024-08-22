Emergency At Thiruvananthapuram Airport Over Bomb Threat On Air India Flight

Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, airport sources said.

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport today following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai, airport sources said.

The flight landed at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said.

Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, they said.

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

There were 135 passengers onboard, they said, adding details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)