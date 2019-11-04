'Think Of Our Kids...': Manish Sisodia Cycles To Work As 'Odd-Even' Starts

The 'odd-even' rule has been enforced in Delhi between November 4 and November 15

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia cycled to work this morning as the Delhi government implemented its 'odd-even' road-rationing scheme in an effort to combat the national capital's air pollution crisis. Speaking to NDTV while cycling, Mr Sisodia called on residents to follow his example and cooperate with their government "because it is important for our future... the future of our children". "We are doing this so we can all breathe clean air... We must cooperate and take these steps at times of crisis," he said.

Pollution levels in Delhi skyrocketed over the weekend with sensors across the national capital recording Air Quality Indexes (AQIs) of 999 on Sunday morning; anything above 500 is considered extremely dangerous and harmful to health. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who last week called the city a "gas chamber", has reintroduced the 'odd-even' road-rationing scheme that made its debut in 2016. The scheme will run till November 15; it will not be enforced on Sunday, November 10.

"There are many ways for people to commute to work on days they are not allowed to drive... they can car pool, take public transportation or, like me, even cycle if the office is nearby. 'Odd-even' is important. It must be followed... not because the government says so but because it is important for our future and the future of our children," Manish Sisodia told NDTV.

Amidst concerns over Delhi residents' reaction to the scheme, Mr Sisodia also said he was confident citizens would respond positively. "According to information I have so far 99 per cent of vehicles are following the rules. I spoke to traffic policemen near my house and they said there are one or two cases of people driving odd-numbered cars today," he said.

The air pollution crisis has seen the Mr Sisodia's Aam Aadmi party (AAP) government, which rules Delhi, and the BJP-led NDA at the centre clash repeatedly, with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar claiming Arvind Kejriwal is "politicising" the issue.

Mr Sisodia hit back at those allegations and claimed the Union Minister had cancelled three meetings with state environment ministers. "Either he has no time or does not consider treating the national capital's poor air quality a priority," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR), illegal farm fires in Punjab and Haryana have contributed massively to the pollution crisis in Delhi.

The centre has proposed subsidising the purchase of machinery to help farmers avoid stubble burning, but the timescale of its programme has been questioned.

"If we have to help 26 lakh farmers stop stubble burning... the centre has said that with subsidies they have given 63,000 machines. How will this be enough? That too, these have been given over two years. Does that mean the centre wants to keep this pollution for 50 years? What is their plan?" Mr Sisodia asked.

