Thieves Plan 2 AM Robbery, Break Open ATM Only To Find No Cash Inside

The ATM had no cash inside it as the machine was undergoing some repair work (Representational)

Burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank near Maharashtra's Palghar town in the early hours of the morning today, but had to return empty-handed as there was no cash inside, police said.

The incident occurred at Maswan village in Palghar taluka, they said.

"Some robbers entered an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank around 2 am. They not only broke open the ATM box, but also damaged the CCTV camera installed inside the room," an official of Manor police station said.

"However, they could not take anything from the ATM as there was no cash kept inside it as the machine was undergoing some repair work," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be identified, he added.



