Thieves Apologise Before Stealing From Nagpur Temple, 1 Breaks His Leg

Days after two thieves visited a temple in Nagpur, sought forgiveness from the deity, and broke the lock of the donation box to flee with cash, one of them met with an accident and ended up in the hospital, while the other was arrested with the help of the police's AI tool SIMBA.

On July 28, two thieves broke the locks of donation boxes and stole cash from the Sheetla Mata Temple and the Shiv Temple located in Nagpur's Maldhakka area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the temple. The footage showed the thieves seeking forgiveness from the deity by holding their ears before carrying out the crime.

The theft was discovered several hours later when temple authorities arrived and found the locks broken. Temple priest Jitendra Pandey said CCTV footage subsequently revealed the presence of two unidentified men inside the temple.

After the incident, one of the accused, Jayneet Chaure, set out to hide at a relative's place in Chhattisgarh but met with a road accident along the way. He suffered a broken leg in the accident and had to be hospitalised.

The Nagpur Police arrested the second accused, Vansh Meshram, from the Jaripatka area using their AI-powered tool SIMBA (System for Intelligent Monitoring, Behavioural Analysis).

SIMBA is a tool designed to analyse a huge amount of data from various sources such as crime records, CCTV footage, and social media.

Investigation revealed that both accused are addicted to alcohol and already had police records involving cases of creating a ruckus while intoxicated. It was through these records and SIMBA that the police succeeded in tracking down the accused.

Currently, interrogation of Meshram is underway, while a police team has left for Chhattisgarh to arrest Chaure.

