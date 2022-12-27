'They Made My Parents...': Actor Siddharth Alleges Harassment At Airport

Siddharth shared a screenshot on his Instagram stories to highlight the incident.

Actor Siddharth on Tuesday alleged that his parents were "harassed" by airport security personnel at Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The actor, in a post on Instagram Story - a feature that disappears after 24 hours - alleged the airport security personnel made his parents remove coins from their bags, repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi, and refused to talk in English despite being requested to do so.

Siddharth alleged that when they protested, the security personnel said, "In India, this is how it is."

The Instagram Story post by actor Siddharth

"Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English," Siddharth shared on his Instagram Stories.

The security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF. The actor, however, on the Instagram Story post made the allegations against the CRPF, or the Central Reserve Police Force.

Siddharth has acted in many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning nearly 20 years.