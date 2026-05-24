"Although I'm From Miami...": Marco Rubio On Delhi's Sweltering Heat

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacted to Delhi's extreme heat during his visit to India, saying, “It's hot here,” as temperatures in the capital crossed 44 degrees Celsius. His remark came while inaugurating the new US Embassy Support Annex building in Delhi.

Rubio arrived in New Delhi as part of his four-day India tour and appeared visibly affected by the sweltering heat. “It's an honour to be here today, and I wanted to keep this brief because it's hot,” he said during his address.

Rubio continued, “Although I'm from Miami, there is a humid, hot and then there's this hot but it's like what time it is; it should be getting cooling off by now.”

“And so I don't want you here much longer than you need to be. But I just wanna say one thing, ‘This facility saved Americans money because it's gonna make us more efficient,'” he added.

Rubio pointed to the US's new “America First” visa scheduling system, which is aimed at improving how American embassies and consulates handle visa appointments. He said the new system would give priority to business travellers and people whose visits help strengthen economic and strategic ties with the US.

Rubio added that the India-US partnership has been growing steadily through trade, investment and security cooperation. He also highlighted that Indian companies have invested more than USD 20 billion in the US.

Rubio reached Kolkata on Saturday morning before travelling to New Delhi as part of his four-day India visit. He is also expected to visit Jaipur and Agra during the trip. During his meeting with Narendra Modi, Rubio invited him to visit the White House, according to US officials.

On the weather front, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the capital, with a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius recorded today, two notches above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 44 degrees Celsius.