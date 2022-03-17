Shows Half Truths: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister On 'The Kashmir Files'

The film 'The Kashmir Files' focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that the film 'The Kashmir Files' shows half-truths and added that not only Hindus, but Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered in Kashmir.

"I watched 'The Kashmir Files', the film is made on the terrorist incidents that happened in Kashmir. The entire film is focused on only one family but in the end, the main hero emphasized that not only Hindus, the people of different religions including Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered. But this film has been made to send only one political message that only Kashmiri Pandits were displaced," said the Chief Minister after watching the film.

"Half-truth is shown in the film. It is not appropriate to show one side in the film. If they (BJP-led central government) want to do politics through this and doing preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, then they are taking the country in a very wrong direction," said Mr Baghel.

He further said that even today the problem of Kashmiri Pandits has not been solved and no attempts have been made for their resettlement.

"This is the period of 1989-90 when VP Singh was the Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani were leading at that time. Jagmohan was the Lieutenant Governor at that time. No attempt was made to stop the Kashmiri Pandits, but he asked the Kashmiri Pandits to leave. President's rule was imposed there, but the army was not sent there. Even today the problem of Kashmiri Pandits is the same; 370 has been removed, but no work is being done for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits," said Mr Baghel.

Further criticizing the film, the Chief Minister said that the film has given no solution to the problem and only gave a lecture.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ruled for 6 years then and now there is Modi's government for 8 years, Numerous days have passed since Article 370 was removed but no attempt has been made to solve their problem (resettlement).Even the film was unable to show any solution. When a director makes a movie he has to show the solution to the problem he is raising but the director fails to provide a solution in the film and only gave lectures and this government only did politics by removing Article 370," he said.

He further said that the film has shown intense violence which will not have a good impression on a child's mind.

Emphasizing that it is necessary to find a solution to the problem, he said that "the Government of India has so far not done anything in the direction of resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits."

"The lead actor of the film also narrated the bloody part of Kashmir's history, saying that Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims were also murdered at that time," he said while lamenting that the film showed nothing on the other part of the story.

"However, all the things are said in the speech of the hero. Whether a Buddhist or Muslim, all were murdered, temples and mosques were also destroyed," he said.

"It seems like an attempt has been made to promote someone's ideology but I believe that the way the message has been delivered in this film will not be successful," he added.

When asked about the censor board should act for showing so much violence in the film, he said nowadays censor board has no importance.

"Showing such violence will not have a very good impact on society. I condemn it. There can never be any support for terrorism but it is not appropriate to show one side and one part," he added.

Talking about making the film tax-free in Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said, "BJP people are asking me to make the film tax-free, even the director of the film asked me to do so when the director met the Prime Minister why didn't he asked for making the film tax-free across the country."

The film 'The Kashmir Files' focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It was released on March 11.