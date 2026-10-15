The Invisible Heroes Behind Kolkata's Durga Puja

When the city of joy lights up, and millions stand spellbound before the magnificent puja pandals that the cameras capture every breathtaking detail, the world turns its eyes towards Kolkata. We see the splendour, we celebrate the festival, and we bow before Maa Durga. But do we ever see the hands that create the magic?

Behind every brushstroke, every material used, every colour painted, lies the hard work of artisans who rarely get the spotlight. This year, for the first time, the Adani Durga Puja preview extended support to eight shortlisted puja pandals across Kolkata to fund artists behind the masterpieces that become landmarks during the pujo.

In Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, the theme chosen this year is "sodhon" or an ecological balance between nature and man. "When the puja organisers finalise the theme, we also get a set budget. So, at times, we have to let go of a few design aspects to stay within the budget. But this time around, the Adani Puja preview has extended support, and that fund I've utilised to build the structure I had envisioned," said Debashish Barui, the man behind the breathtaking pandal which has an amalgamation of elements of nature, light and sound projection and beautifully handmade structures making it an enigmatic experience.

Artist Debashish Barui has been in the profession for years, dedicating his life to art and installations. But behind the beauty lies a battle of survival; while the city sleeps, these hands keep moving. For the artists, there is no room for an unfinished dream. Artists travel from across districts and shift temporarily inside the pandals for almost 3 months to bring the puja alive. The entire experience is handmade from scratch.

"As an artist, I'll be sad if no one sees my creation. I want my art to reach people and bring a smile on their face; for my fellow artists and me, that's the biggest prize," said Dipankar Das, who has been an invisible hero behind several Durga puja pandals for almost 13 years now.

For artist Somnath Chakraborty, who would paint homes in Burdhaman district where he hails from, this is the closest he feels to God. "We create these pandals with our hands, and then we dismantle them. That is the day we feel sad, but that's how life is; nothing is permanent. But I hope the state government encourages artists and extends support to ensure the various art forms we have reach a larger audience and go forward with future generations of artists," he added while speaking to NDTV.

The Adani Durga Puja preview has also ensured inclusivity and a wholesome experience for those visiting the eight shortlisted pandals this year. With QR codes placed at the entry, one can hear the audio on the theme of the pujo in eight Indian and global languages. For those who are visually and hearing impaired, there are videos in sign language to make the pujo meaningful for those who may not be able to experience the puja pandals like us.

When Maa Durga arrives, the crowds pour in; the local neighbourhood becomes a destination. A pandal becomes a landmark. And Kolkata becomes a living, breathing canvas of creativity. Yet every moment of awe becomes a silent tribute to their labour. It is their art. Their identity. Their offering to Maa Durga. Their work is temporary. But their impact is unforgettable.