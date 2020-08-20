The Immediate Next Steps For CBI In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Armed with a Supreme Court order, a CBI crack team will travel to Mumbai soon to start investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty, the actor's girlfriend will also be questioned but details like place are not known.

A Special Investigation Team of the CBI will handle the probe that had so far seen multiple agencies going into different aspects surrounding the actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

NDTV has learnt that the CBI has asked Mumbai Police for case details including Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report. The CBI's forensic team will scan the actor's Bandra apartment. Sources say to investigate abetment of suicide charges based on which an FIR was filed in Bihar, the CBI wants to rule out murder and for that, examining the crime spot (the apartment), the autopsy and forensic reports is key.

The CBI will start questioning the accused in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family, from next week, say sources.

Rhea Chakraborty, a 28-year-old actor, has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate, which is inquiring into Sushant Singh Rajput's father's allegations of crores being taken out of his account.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged money laundering linked to the case.

It has been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput died. CBI sources say the crime scene would have been tampered with in all this time, so photographs taken by the Mumbai police will be shared with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and so will the report of the autopsy carried out by a government hospital in Mumbai.

Sources say Mumbai Police have collected the DNA samples of Rhea Chakraborty and if needed, it will also be examined.

Where Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned is not known. Usually, the CBI questions women accused at their homes instead of summoning them to the office. "The decision regarding the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty will be taken at an appropriate time based on the situation," said sources.