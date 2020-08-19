5 Big Supreme Court Remarks As CBI Handed Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Supreme Court today ruled that the CBI would take over all investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, asserting that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour". The Supreme Court also asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the investigating agency and said any other case registered in connection with the actor's death would also be investigated by the CBI.

Here are the key points made by the Supreme Court: