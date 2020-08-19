5 Big Supreme Court Remarks As CBI Handed Sushant Singh Rajput Case

New Delhi:
Highlights
- Supreme Court ruled that CBI would take over Sushant Rajput case probe
- Top court asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence to CBI
- Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14
The Supreme Court today ruled that the CBI would take over all investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, asserting that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour". The Supreme Court also asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the investigating agency and said any other case registered in connection with the actor's death would also be investigated by the CBI.
Here are the key points made by the Supreme Court:
- Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died before his full potential could be realized.
- Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers are waiting for the outcome of the probe. To stop floating speculation, an impartial probe is the need of the hour.
- The outcome of the probe would be a measure of justice for Sushant's father, who lost his only son.
- When both states (Bihar, Maharashtra) make acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the legitimacy of the probe comes under a cloud. An unbiased probe will result in justice for the innocents who are targets of vilification campaign.
- When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life's fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.