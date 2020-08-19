CBI Team To Visit Mumbai To Probe Sushant Singh Rajput's Death After Supreme Court Nod

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14

After getting the Supreme Court's approval to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further, the agency said on Wednesday.

The CBI, which took over the probe into an FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the basis of a compaint by Mr Rajput's father KK Singh, is yet to visit the metropolis regarding the investigation.

It has collected relevant materials from the Bihar police and has also spoken to some stakeholders in the case, the agency said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI which has already registered an FIR in the matter.

"The investigation releated to death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's suburban Bandra on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case but is yet to file an FIR in the case.

The top court's verdict came on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who sought the transfer of the FIR, lodged against her and six others at Patna by the actor's father accusing them of being responsible for the actor's death, to Mumbai.

The court noted that while Mr Rajput's father and the Bihar government have alleged that Mumbai Police is attempting to shield the real culprits under political pressure, the Maharashtra government has strongly refuted it saying Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the crime as the incident had taken place in Mumbai.

It said political interference has been alleged against both the states and that has the potential of discrediting the investigation.

The legal process must therefore be focused on revelation of the correct facts through credible and legally acceptable investigation.

It must be determined whether the unnatural death was the result of some criminal acts. In order to lend credibility to the investigation and its conclusion, it would be desirable in my view, to specify the authority, which should conduct the investigation in this matter, the court said.

