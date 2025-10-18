The Great INDIA Bloc Muddle: A Comedy Of Errors In Bihar

In the unfolding drama of the Bihar assembly polls, the INDIA bloc - an alliance that once promised a united front against the ruling NDA - has transformed into a farcical spectacle of misalignment and muddle.

As the first phase of elections looms, the scene is set not for a robust battle against the NDA but rather for a series of "friendly fights" that threaten to undermine the very foundation of this coalition. If there is any certainty in this political labyrinth, it is that the NDA stands to benefit from the disarray that has gripped the INDIA bloc.

There are some 10 key "friendly contests" between the Mahagathbandhan candidates that will lead to 'hara-kiri' for the INDIA bloc.

Here lies the paradox: while the leaders of the RJD, Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) proclaim their "friendly" contests, they are inadvertently sharpening the blades for their own undoing. With 10 constituencies in contention, the narrative of camaraderie quickly morphs into a battleground where allies clash, each vying for supremacy in a race that should be about collective strength. In Vaishali, Tarapur, Kutumba and other hotspots, RJD candidates face off against Congress and VIP hopefuls, prompting the NDA to gleefully observe the internecine squabble.

In Bachwara, to use the language of pollsters, a typical "marginal seat" or "swing seat", where the margin of victory in 2020 was barely 484 votes (CPI's Abdesh Singh had lost to BJP's Surendra Mehta), the Congress had given a ticket to Shiv Prakash Garib Das, who stood a distant third as an independent. If there are friendly fights aplenty, can victory be anything but a distant dream for the Mahagathbandhan?

Mahagathbandhan: From Formidable Alliance To Fragile Coalition

The stage is further complicated by the confusion and delay surrounding candidate announcements. While the Congress has managed to release its list of 48 candidates, the other parties within the bloc have faltered in their preparations. This lack of cohesion speaks volumes about the fragile nature of this alliance, which had initially appeared to be a formidable opposition.

The RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, along with other leaders, has been engaged in endless dialogues, yet the outcome remains nebulous. The absence of a clear seat-sharing arrangement is a glaring testament to their disarray.

Mukesh Sahani, the VIP chief, announced his withdrawal from the elections just as the dust was beginning to settle, declaring his intentions to support his party's candidates instead. The cruel truth is Mukesh Sahani has never won a single election in his entire political career, even when he has contested from Mallah-Sahani-Nishad-dominated constituencies.

At a time when leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have campaigned on foot or on motorcycles across Bihar, during the 16-day Voter Adhikar Rally and the five -day Bihar Adhikar Rally, Mukesh Sahani only does aerial campaigns like traditional VVIPs via choppers and organises press conferences in five-star hotels.

Prashant Kishor walks the entire length and breadth of Bihar, while leaders like Mukesh Sahani cut deals but do no ground campaign, trying to establish mass contacts with voters.

Mukesh Sahani had earlier decided to quit the Mahagathbandhan alliance since the RJD leadership was inflexible with his outrageous demands. CPI-ML's Deepankar Bhattacharya had to call Rahul Gandhi late at night to intervene and pacify Mukesh Sahani.

INDIA Bloc's Lack Of Clarity, Direction And Purpose

Sahani's last-minute accommodation after tantrums reflects a deeper instability within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. His announcement is a microcosm of the larger malaise that afflicts the INDIA bloc - a lack of clarity and direction. Sahani's aspirations to ascend to the role of Deputy Chief Minister, without even contesting, illustrate the competing ambitions lurking beneath the surface, adding to the utter chaos.

The irony is striking; what was intended as a collaborative effort has devolved into a series of self-inflicted wounds. The ruling NDA, with its cohesive narrative and defined strategy, has become the unlikely beneficiary of the INDIA bloc's missteps. Each time an RJD candidate stands against a Congress or VIP rival, the NDA's chances of winning those constituencies only increase. The narrative crafted by the NDA is that of a divided opposition, and the INDIA bloc's attempts to project unity ring hollow in the face of their internal conflicts.

SIR Buzz Turns 180 Degree Into Disarray

Before the campaign had been officially announced, the Mahagathbandhan had an advantage, thanks to the buzz created by the 16-day Voter Adhikar Rally of Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani, and Deepankar Bhattacharya, and the five-day Bihar Adhikar rally of Tejashwi Yadav.

Today, the hope of the INDIA bloc seems to have turned into an atmosphere of despair. Moreover, the presence of star campaigners from the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, does little to mask the underlying fissures. Their efforts, while commendable, are overshadowed by the disarray on the ground. Candidates scrambling to file nominations at the last minute only add to the sense of urgency and confusion that permeates this electoral contest.

INDIA Bloc In Bihar A Canvas Of Contradictions

What was envisaged as a coalition capable of challenging the NDA has instead become a canvas of contradictions - each brushstroke revealing the chaos and contention that lie beneath the surface. The friendly fights, rather than showcasing solidarity, underline the disunity that threatens to derail their ambitions.

In a political landscape where clarity and conviction are paramount, the muddle within the INDIA bloc serves as a cautionary tale. As elections draw near, the question remains: can this alliance overcome its internal discord and present a united front? Or will the NDA, ever watchful, seize the opportunity to solidify its hold on power while the INDIA bloc remains ensnared in its own web of confusion?

The answer may lie not in the ballots cast, but in the lessons learned from this chaotic prelude.

