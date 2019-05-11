'Thank You,' Says BJP As Party Crosses 11 Million Followers On Twitter

The BJP is miles ahead of its political rival, the Congress, which has 5.14 million followers on Twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP has 11 million followers on Twitter. Amit Malviya, who heads the IT cell of the party, shared the news on the social media platform this morning.

This is a great milestone for all of us. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/91V6b0gnRa - Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 11, 2019

With 47.2 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third most followed politician on Twitter. Former US President Barack Obama is the only politician ahead of him with over 106 million followers.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 9.4 million followers on the social media platform.

PM Modi's popularity is not just limited to Twitter. A study by online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform SEMrush revealed that PM Modi has a social media audience of 110,912,648 million on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Only Mr Obama -- with 182,710,777 followers on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts -- is ahead of him.

