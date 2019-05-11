"Thank You," Says BJP As Party Crosses 11 Million Followers On Twitter

With 47.2 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the second most followed politician on Twitter.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 11, 2019 09:36 IST
The BJP is miles ahead of its political rival, the Congress, which has 5.14 million followers on Twitter.


New Delhi: 

The Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP has 11 million followers on Twitter. Amit Malviya, who heads the IT cell of the party, shared the news on the social media platform this morning.

With 47.2 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third most followed politician on Twitter. Former US President Barack Obama is the only politician ahead of him with over 106 million followers.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 9.4 million followers on the social media platform.

PM Modi's popularity is not just limited to Twitter. A study by online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform SEMrush revealed that PM Modi has a social media audience of 110,912,648 million on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 

Only Mr Obama -- with 182,710,777 followers on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts -- is ahead of him. 



