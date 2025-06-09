"Someone From A Coach Ahead Of Ours Fell...": Thane Train Mishap Witness

An eyewitness to the horrific suburban railway mishap in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning said the chain of events began after someone in the coach ahead of his either fell after hitting a wall or "something hit our compartment". At least four commuters, including a GRP constable, died and six were injured after falling off a moving and overcrowded local train in Maharashtra's Thane district during rush hour, officials said.

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the train was going towards Kasara, a police official said.

The passengers fell probably after commuters hanging from the footboard of two overcrowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions, railway officials said.

This eyewitness, a Bhiwandi resident, had boarded the Kasara-CSMT train at Kalyan station.

"The incident happened when the train reached Mumbra station. Someone from the coach ahead of ours fell off after hitting a wall or something hit our coach. At that time, three-four people from our coach fell down and some from other coaches also fell. I think 7-8 persons lost balance and fell onto the tracks," he said.

He said his friend Rehan Shaikh (26), who was coming from Kalyan to Thane, was injured in the accident.

In the morning, the passenger flow in Mumbai's suburban network is towards the south of the metropolis where a majority of the offices are located. The flow reverses in the evening as people start leaving for home towards Thane and beyond on the Central Railway network and Andheri and beyond on Western Railway.

The morning and evening rush hours in the network are among the densest in the world.

