Woman Delivers Baby Mid-Air, Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata

A woman from Thailand on board a flight from Doha to Bangkok went into labour today and delivered a baby mid-air, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The woman delivered the baby with the help of the cabin crew of Qatar airways around 3 am.

The aircraft landed in Kolkata and the woman was admitted to a private hospital. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, officials said.

"An unscheduled flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 landed around 03:09 am at Kolkata airport in medical priority landing. The pilot of Qatar flight had asked SOS to ATC for medical priority landing. The flight landed safely, the airport team with the doctor was attending the concerned." Kolkata Airport official said.