Terrorists Still Holed Up In J&K's Rajouri, Troops Fire At Suspected Hideouts

Security forces on Thursday mounted a renewed assault on suspected terrorist hideouts in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla forest belt in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, marking the sixth day of Operation Sheruwali.

Drone surveillance during the last few days of the operation has detected the movement of two-three Pakistani terrorists, including a commander, deep within the forest.

Acting on these findings, troops this afternoon fired multiple rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) toward the hideouts where the terrorists are believed to be holed up.

The fresh firing was aimed at provoking the terrorists to respond and ascertain their position.

The RPG rounds fired sent plumes of smoke billowing from the dense foliage, indicating direct hits on the targeted positions. "To avoid collateral damage because of dense foliage and rugged terrain, we are not taking any chance," said an officer.

The forces have also tightened the cordon around the locations.

Intelligence inputs suggest that one of the terrorist was injured during Monday's brief exchange of gunfire. Since then, troops have been tracking a blood trail left by the fleeing terrorists to pinpoint their movement.

On Monday, forces also uncovered and dismantled a hideout after a brief firefight, further constricting the perimeter.

The joint operation, comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces, is being backed by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs. Additional troops have been inducted to reinforce the cordon, while vehicle checks have been intensified on all routes leading to the area.

The encounter began Saturday in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt after intelligence on terrorist movement.

The initial contact led to a brief exchange of fire, after which forces began methodically combing the rugged, densely forested terrain. The operation has been underway since then.