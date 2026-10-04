'LoRa' A New Security Challenge In Kashmir: Terrorists Using Advanced Tech

Gone are the days when terrorists left a digital trail through mobile phones. In the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir, a new ghost network is buzzing - one that needs no SIM, no tower, no Wi-Fi.

It is LoRa - Long Range, Low Power - which is almost impossible to trace.

Security agencies have stumbled upon this alarming tech shift after back-to-back recoveries of sophisticated off-grid handsets from dead Pakistani terror commanders in Kashmir.

"They have gone off the grid, literally. This is terror communication 2.0," said one of the security force officers.

The biggest giveaway came on September 29 from Budgam. In a fierce encounter at Gurwatkalan, security forces killed Lashkar-e-Taiba's most wanted commander, Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa Fauji. Clutched near his body was not a smartphone, but a rugged black device labelled LoRa Ultra.

"These are not ordinary walkie-talkies. These are encrypted, mesh-based radios. Each handset acts as a tower itself. No SIM card, no recharge, no location ping," a senior security official said.

What Makes LoRa A Security Nightmare

Using low-power radio frequency, LoRa can transmit text messages, live GPS coordinates and emergency SOS alerts over 10-15 kilometres in forest terrain. And because every device relays the signal, they create their own private army network deep inside the jungle.

"It can send a message from a Dachigam ridge to a handler sitting across the LoC, with zero digital footprint on our normal tracking systems. That is what makes it lethal," another officer involved in technical surveillance explained.

During Operation Mahadev in the high-altitude forests between Dachigam and Pahalgam, where forces hunted down the Pahalgam attack module, multiple encrypted LoRa sets and SIM-less burner phones were found at the encounter site.

Investigation revealed that terrorists were talking to each other and to Pakistani handlers, bypassing the mobile network.

Also read: PoK Teen Detained For Crossing Line Of Control In J&K's Rajouri

Pakistan-China Tech Link

Forensic analysis by the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has exposed a bigger conspiracy.

"These devices are not locally assembled. They come pre-configured, pre-encrypted, to link directly to handlers across the border," sources in the security establishment revealed.

In simple words - Pakistan is providing the intent, China the tech.

On the ground, security forces are now changing the game. "We have recalibrated our spectrum scanners and jammers for LoRa frequencies in South Kashmir's forest belts," a senior security force officer informed.

"The game has changed from chasing SIM cards to hunting silent radios. And we are hunting them down," a senior security force officer said.