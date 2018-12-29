Terrorists Fire At Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama, Encounter Underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in Hanjan area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Security forces retaliated after terrorists opened fire during a search operation in J&K's Pulwama


Srinagar: 

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in Hanjan area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said as that the security forces were conducting searches when the terrorists who were hiding fired on them.

Security forces retaliated, leading to the encounter, the official added.

The encounter was still ongoing and further details are awaited, the official said.
 

