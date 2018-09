The grenade which the terrorists threw at the Pulwama CRPF camp did not explode. (Representational)

Terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning. One soldier has been injured.

Security personnel at the camp of the 183 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force retaliated when the came under attack, officials said.

The grenade which the terrorists threw at the camp did not explode

The soldier, who had a bullet injury on his left soldier, was first taken the District Hospital in Pulwama and later moved to the Base Hospital. His condition is stable.