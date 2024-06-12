Terrorists Attack Army Post In J&K's Doda, 3rd Terror Incident In 3 Days

Terrorists attacked an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda late last night in the third such incident in the past three days. A gunbattle is currently on between them and the security forces, said police.

"Army and Police joint checkpoint has engaged terrorists in the Chattargala area of Doda. Firefight is going on," police said.

Two soldiers were reportedly injured in the initial shootout.

The attack comes hours after a person was killed and two others were injured in firing by terrorists in Kathua district. Three days ago, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims, which crashed into a gorge killing nine passengers.

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, who is supervising the anti-terrorist operation in Kathua, said the army base in Chattargala area of Doda came under attack late last night with terrorists opening fire on a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles.

An encounter has started between the security forces and the terrorists in the higher reaches. "The firing in the area is still on and further details are awaited," he told reporters.