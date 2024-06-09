10 Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K After Terrorists Open Fire

At least 10 pilgrims have been killed and several others injured when their bus, reportedly attacked by terrorists, plunged into a gorge in J&K's Reasi district. The pilgrims were on their way to the cave temple of Shivkhodi.

The bus was severely damaged from impact and bodies lay strewn at the accident site. Several empty bullet casings were also found at the site.

Visuals from the spot showed locals helping in rescue operations as ambulances stood on the side of the road for immediate assistance.

Reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot, the police said, reported news agency PTI.

More details are awaited.