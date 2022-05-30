Terrorist Killed In Overnight Encounter In Kashmir's Pulwama

Pulwama encounter: Police said the terrorist was shot dead on Monday morning. (Representational)

A terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/jEelv9y5w6 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 30, 2022

One terrorist was shot dead on Monday morning, police said.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces.

The constable was killed in Pulwama on May 13.