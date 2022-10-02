3rd Pak Spy Agency-Backed Terror Module Operative Arrested: Punjab Cops

The arrest came eight days after the Counter Intelligence team busted the module. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested another operative of the ISI-backed terror module that was jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Har Sarpanch of village Jogewal in Ferozepur.

The arrest came eight days after the Counter Intelligence team led by Assistant Inspector General (Counter Intelligence) Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal had busted the module with the arrest of its two operatives - Baljit Singh Malhi and Gurbaksh Singh, both residents of Ferozepur.

The police had also recovered one sophisticated AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh in his village.

DGP Yadav on Saturday said following the disclosures of accused Baljit Malhi, the police team managed to apprehend Harpreet Singh alias Har Sarpanch, who is considered to be the close aide of Italy-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Sanghera and was also in touch with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa.

Baljit was also in touch with Happy Sanghera, and on his directions only, he had picked consignment of weapons from a pinpointed spot at Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary in village Sudan in July 2022.

During preliminary investigations, Harpreet Singh alias Har Sarpanch has confessed to having arranged a 10-day stay for Lakhbir Landa's associate identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jotta of Mehta Road in Amritsar and his aide at an abandoned house in the Makhu area of Ferozepur, said the DGP.

Jotta has been facing four criminal cases and is currently lodged at Central Jail, Amritsar.

Har Sarpanch also revealed that he was in close touch with Nachattar Singh alias Motti-already arrested, and used to ferry his drug consignments in a luxury car.

AIG Navjot Singh Mahal said the accused Har Sarpanch also used to collect money on behalf of gangsters Lakhbir Landa and Happy Sanghera to further provide financial assistance and logistics support to their associates.

Further investigations are underway, he said.

Canada-based Landa is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and they have close ties with the ISI.

Landa had played a key role in conspiring the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh's car in Amritsar.

