Terror Module Backed By Pak Spy Agency Busted, 2 Arrested

Punjab police on Friday busted a terror module backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, and arrested two people in this connection. It was controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, said the police.

On directions of CM @BhagwantMann to make Punjab crime-free, @PunjabPoliceInd has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by #Canada-based Lakhbir Landa & Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. 2 module members arrested with recovery of one AK-56 Rifle,2 Magazines & 90 live cartridges. pic.twitter.com/z2d6btnlZy — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 23, 2022

