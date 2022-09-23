Terror Module Backed By Pak Spy Agency Busted, 2 Arrested

Chandigarh (Punjab):

Punjab police on Friday busted a terror module backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, and arrested two people in this connection. It was controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, said the police.

An AK-56 Rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges were also recovered. 

"On directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make Punjab crime-free, Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module, controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. Two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 Rifle, two Magazines and 90 live cartridges," tweeted Punjab police.

