Tension In Hyderabad Over Temple Vandalism; Asaduddin Owaisi Visits Spot

Tension prevailed at the Puranapul Darwaza in Hyderabad last night after unidentified persons vandalised a temple, leading to concern among the locals and a gathering near the site.

Police said the damage was noticed late in the evening, after which the authorities were alerted. Soon, locals gathered, expressing anger over the incident. Police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Senior police officials assured the residents of the area of strict action and supervised the restoration of the damaged idol. Additional forces were also deployed in and around Puranapul to prevent any further trouble.

This morning, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the area and reviewed the situation. He also interacted with residents and police officials and appealed to people to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities. He said peace must be maintained and that the police were handling the matter.

The police said an investigation is underway to identify those behind the vandalism.

The situation is under control and steps are being taken to ensure peace in the area, police said, with officials urging the public not to believe or spread rumours.

The issue, however, turned political, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order.

Deity of Goddess and Shivaji dhwaj were desecrated in Puranapul, Hyderabad.



An organized and systematic desecration of Hindu temples is underway in Telangana.



Congress government to protect its vote bank has allowed these extremist forces to take over the state. pic.twitter.com/NjvwxSk2it — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) January 15, 2026

"Deity of Goddess and Shivaji dhwaj were desecrated in Puranapul, Hyderabad. An organized and systematic desecration of Hindu temples is underway in Telangana. Congress government to protect its vote bank has allowed these extremist forces to take over the state," read a post by BJP Telangana's X handle.

Telangana BJP chief N Ramachander Rao also visited the spot and reviewed the situation. Sharing his party's post, he also targeted the Congress.

"Extremists have taken over Telangana with Congress govt in deep sleep - they know Congress can never act against its Vote Bank, hence the Temple Desecration spree. While the pseudo seculars have maintained radio silence over the issue, BJP will stand resolutely and fight with unwavering determination to safeguard our temples (sic)," he said.