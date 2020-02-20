10 Jamia Students Summoned For Questioning In December 15 Violence

In December 2019, Delhi Police burst into the campus, threw tear gas, allegedly assaulted students (File)

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday has issued notices to 10 students of Jamia Millia Islamia University asking them to appear before it for questioning in the December 15 violence that ensued at the varsity, sources in the department said.

According to sources, these students have been identified through the footage from CCTV installed in the varsity.

On December 15 last year, Delhi Police burst into the campus, threw tear gas shells and allegedly assaulted students.

The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- which the University has maintained were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi.