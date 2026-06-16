Telegram Banned In India Till NEET Re-Test. CEO Pavel Durov Reacts

Telegram has been temporarily banned in India as authorities move to prevent cheating and misinformation ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The messaging app's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has criticised the decision, arguing that it affects millions of ordinary users without stopping the underlying problem.

The Centre restricted access to Telegram on Tuesday until June 22, 2026. The move, which covers the period of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 and its immediate aftermath, follows recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Google has already removed the app from its Play Store, and Apple is expected to follow suit in compliance with the order.

"India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India - not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps," Pavel Durov wrote on X.

The NTA stated that the restrictions aim to tackle organised cheating rackets and the spread of fake messages related to the examination.

"We will not let anything go wrong. We will take all possible actions to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice," NTA Director General Abhishek Singh told news agency PTI.

Singh confirmed there had been no specific new paper leak triggering the action. Instead, authorities acted against circulating fake messages that were causing anxiety and mental stress among candidates.

Details to follow.

