Telangana Villagers Pass Resolution To Send Children To Government Schools

The villagers of Babapur in Lakshmanachanda Mandal of Nirmal district in Telangana have unanimously decided to send their children to government schools instead of private institutions.

The decision was made during a series of village meetings where residents discussed the future of education in their village.

Villagers, largely from the farming community, held detailed deliberations in the panchayat and passed a resolution that all children from the village should be enrolled in government schools. The villagers say that government schools can provide quality education to children.

''Quality education is essential for the development of both children and the village,'' said Village Sarpanch Padigela Lakshmi, adding that an increase in student numbers would further enhance the quality of government schools and promote their growth.

She also praised the experience of government school teachers and highlighted that government schools play an important role in offering quality education to poor and middle-class families in the remote Telangana village.

The villagers' decision has been widely appreciated by educationists and local residents, who say it could become a model for other villages across Telangana.

The initiative is viewed as a strong message in support of government education and community participation in strengthening public institutions.

