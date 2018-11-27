Telangana Politician Allegedly Attempts Suicide After Police Raid At Home

Vanteru Pratap Reddy is contesting polls from Gajwel constituency.

High drama prevailed at residence of Grand Alliance candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Hyderabad after he allegedly attempted suicide following a police raid last night.

Mr Reddy is contesting Telangana elections from Gajwel constituency on a People's Front assembly ticket. Gajwel is the constituency from where TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election.



The police had come to carry our searches but Mr Reddy and his supporters resisted. The police said that Mr Reddy tried to pour petrol on himself while Mr Reddy alleged that police tried to kill him.

Senior police officer PV Padmaja told news agency ANI, "Quthbullapur flying squad asked for the assistance of Petbasheerabad police to conduct checking at the residence of Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Alwal area after receiving complaint that some illegal activity of distributing liquor and money is going on. A checking was also conducted".

"Pratap Reddy along with his supporters came and started misbehaving with officials and Pratap Reddy poured petrol on himself and tried to attempt suicide and created drama, There was nothing found and seized from his residence. If flying squad lodges a complaint action will be initiated on the persons for misbehaving and abusing the officials," he added.



Mr Reddy, however, alleged that the police barged into his residence and tried to kill him by setting him ablaze.

On Sunday, Mr Reddy had gone to the office of the returning officer to complain about illegal surveillance and harassment, after which he sat on a dharna outside. The police removed him forcibly after which he was shifted to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad

Security has been beefed up in the state of Telangana for assembly elections. Election Commission has directed law enforcement agencies to maintain a strict vigil on all illegal activities.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect representatives of 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.