Telangana Minimum Temperature Drops To Single Digit Amid Cold Wave Conditions

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Telangana with minimum temperature dropping to single digit in at least six districts on Thursday.

The average minimum temperature in the state was 14.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees below normal.

Among all 33 districts, Adilabad was the coldest with average temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius and Bela in Adilabad district was the coldest place in the state with the lowest temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, said meteorologists at the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

The lowest temperature in Sirpur (U) in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was 7.3 degrees Celsius while it was 8.3 in Pembi in Nirmal district.

The minimum temperature in parts of Medak, Sangareddy and Jagtial districts also dropped to single-digit.

Shivampet in Medak district recorded minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

It was 9.5 in Kohir in Sangareddy district while the lowest temperature in Jagtial district was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius in Mallapur.

The mercury plummeted to 10 degrees Celsius at Pudur in Vikarabad district.

Eight districts registered minimum temperature between 10 and 11 degrees.

Maredpally in state capital Hyderabad recorded minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees.

The average minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 17.3 degrees.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather in Telangana over the next three days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, low-level winds are blowing mainly from the north and northeast direction.

Mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in few districts of Telangana and minimum temperatures are likely to be 2 to 4 degrees below normal, it said.

The Met Centre said in a bulletin that cold winds are likely to blow for the next three days in some parts of North Telangana.

Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts till December 15.

The IMD issued a yellow warning for these districts.

