Telangana 'Drill' Man Stops 57 Fans With His 'Tongue', Sets Guinness World Record

A Telangana man has made it to the Guinness World Records for a bizarre feat - stopping 57 electric fan blades with his tongue in one minute. Known for his fearless and often bizarre stunts, Kranthi Kumar Panikera, a resident of Suryapet, is affectionately called "drill man".

Guinness World Records shared a clip of Panikhera on Instagram and wrote, "Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute, 57, by Kranthi Kumar Panikera DrillMan."

The video shows the "drill man", sporting long hair and in a colourful shirt, standing in front of a number of electric fans. Next, Panikhera uses his tongue with speed and precision to stop the spinning blades. His impressive agility earns him applause from the audience.

Watch the footage here:

The video has gone viral, amassing almost 60 million views. It has also sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users, with many questioning the safety and purpose of such a record.

One user, expressing concern over the danger involved in such a stunt, wondered, "How is his tongue not cut off?"

Another said, "Why is this even something worthy of a record?"

Poking fun at the unusual nature of the record, one user wrote, "Such a hidden talent, keep it hidden." One other user stated, "How do you even know you have this 'talent'?"

Another, mocking Panikera, stated, "He should try it with industrial fans."

In response to the recognition, Panikera shared a message on Instagram, saying he came from a small village where dreaming big was "too big for us".

"Today achieving four Guinness World Records seems unbelievable. I am truly honoured and grateful to have been recognised by the Guinness World Records," he said.

This achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put in over the years, he concluded.