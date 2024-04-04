Telangana In Talks With Tesla To Set Up Electric Car Plant In State

Telangana is talking to Tesla for factory in state (Representational)

Telangana is in talks with Tesla to establish the auto-giant's plant in the state, state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said.

In a message on X, Sridhar Babu said since December 2023 the state has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of its focus, Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India are also being tracked.

"We have been studying and tracking Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time now. Our team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla for it to establish a plant in Telangana,” he said.

Telangana with its industry-friendly policy is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world class infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in Telangana, he added.

The minister's comments came after BRS leader KT Rama Rao tagged a news report in a post and suggested that Tesla Motors will send a team to India to scout for locations for a proposed electric car plant with a proposed investment of around $3 billion.

“Request Telangana government to go all out and do your best to bring them to our state. Make sure Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of Telangana,” Mr Rama Rao said in the post.

