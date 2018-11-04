Telangana Government Let Down Muslims On Promise Of Reservation: Congress

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged there was a clandestine understanding between TRS and BJP (File Photo)

The TRS government in Telangana has let down Muslims on its promise of 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged Saturday.

"He (TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) dragged the issue for four years and now he has stopped talking about it. Have you ever found any truth in KCR's talk? KCR's promise on 12 per cent Muslim quota (for backward sections among Muslims) was nothing but a tactic to cheat the community. TRS never raised the issue at a higher level even once," he said, addressing a meeting of leaders of the Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind, a party release said.

Mr Reddy alleged that there was a clandestine understanding between TRS and BJP, with the former supporting the saffron party's candidates in the elections for the offices of the President and Vice President.

Congress has proposed an alliance with TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) forthe December 7 assembly elections in Telangana.