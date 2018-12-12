KCR To Take Oath As Telangana Chief Minister Tomorrow

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief KCR will take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will take oath as the state's Chief Minister for a second consecutive term tomorrow.

He will take his oath at a ceremony which be held at 1.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer him the oath of office and secrecy, sources in the TRS said.

Some TRS legislators are also likely to take oath as Ministers along with KCR, as Mr Rao is popularly known.

The newly-elected legislators of the TRS will meet at the Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters in Hyderabad, later today to elect KCR as their leader.

The TRS bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in Telangana in the elections held on December 7.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.