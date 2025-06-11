BRS Family Feud In Spotlight As KCR To Appear Before Inquiry Commission

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. K Chandrashekhar Rao will testify before the PC Ghose Commission today regarding Kaleshwaram project. BRS plans a significant rally with leaders traveling from Telangana Bhavan to BRK Bhavan. Kavitha may meet KCR, KT Rama Rao, and Harish Rao publicly amid revealed family tensions.

All eyes will be on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) first family even as the patriarch, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, will appear before the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry today, probing the alleged irregularities in the planning and execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

While the BRS has planned a big rally with all prominent leaders present to go in a convoy from BRS party headquarters Telangana Bhavan to BRK Bhavan where the commission office is located, BRS MLC Kavitha has also announced that she will be at BRK Bhavan from 10 am.

This may be the first time Kavitha may publicly come face-to-face with her father KCR, brother, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and cousin Harish Rao, after differences between them have come out in the open.

A private letter written by Kavitha to her father giving her feedback on a massive public meeting held at Hanamkonda on April 27 was leaked. Kavitha's statements on KCR's selective accessibility, an alleged move to merge with the BJP, have created quite a political storm.

Her reference to coverts and ghosts/demons around her father also led to speculation about who she was referring to, when she said her father was a God surrounded by coverts and 'deiyam' (devils).

Kavitha has indicated that she feels sidelined in the party and spoke of deliberate attempts to target her on social media.

All this however will not take away from the import of KCR appearing before the Commission as Witness 115. Over the last two days, he has held meetings with former irrigation minister Harish Rao who appeared before the commission on June 9.

Harish Rao has said he had shared documents with the Commission to explain why and how certain decisions were taken, like shifting the Kaleshwaram project intake point from Tummidi Hatti to Medigadda. The BRS leader said that was necessary due to Maharashtra's objections, water shortage, and ecological concerns. He also submitted Central Water Commission reports on availability of water at different points to support the decision.