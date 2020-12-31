Telangana Decides To Link Centre's Ayushman Bharat With State's Scheme

KCR has taken a decision to dovetail Arogyasri Scheme of Telangana with Ayushman Bharat scheme (File)

The TRS government in Telangana which hitherto opposed implementation of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat in the state has decided to link its Arogyasri Scheme with the flagship universal health insurance scheme of the BJP-led NDA government, an official release said on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a decision to dovetail Arogyasri Scheme of Telangana state government with Ayushman Bharat scheme, it said.

PM Modi on Wednesday held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all the states and reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Manthri Jan Aarogya Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, among others.

Telangana has, through Mission Bhagiratha scheme, has provided safe tap water to all households and the Centre has acknowledged that 98.5 per cent of the households in the state have been covered with potable tap water, the release said.

Reacting to the TRS government's decision on Ayushman Bharat, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded an apology from Mr Rao for not implementing the scheme in the past two years.

"Several people suffered and died due to non- implementation of Ayushmann Bharat in the state," he claimed in a statement.

The central scheme provides Rs five lakh health insurance cover to each family annually.