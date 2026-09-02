Telangana BJP Chief Detained As Party Workers Clash With Congress

Political tensions between the ruling Congress and the BJP escalated in Telangana following a series of alleged attacks and counter-attacks in Hyderabad and Nalgonda.

The BJP has now sought a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incidents and action against those responsible.

BJP leaders submitted a representation to Telangana DGP seeking a probe into the alleged attack on the party's state office in Hyderabad, the Nalgonda district BJP office and the residence of district president Nagam Varshit Reddy.

According to the BJP, Youth Congress activists attacked the BJP state office, while around 50 persons allegedly targeted the Nalgonda district office with stones, sticks and other objects.

The party also alleged that Varshit Reddy's residence in Himagiri Colony was ransacked and household articles were damaged. His mother was allegedly assaulted and injured.

The BJP further alleged that a portrait of Sant Ravidas was smeared with a black substance, saying the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

The party sought registration of cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act if the investigation establishes that the law is applicable.

The developments came after BJP workers allegedly protested at the camp office of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda following the incident at the BJP state office. Police subsequently deployed additional personnel at sensitive locations to prevent further clashes.

The political row intensified in Hyderabad when Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest and later detained after he planned to travel to Nalgonda to meet Varshit Reddy and his family.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin condemned the detention, alleging that the administration remained inactive when Congress workers attacked BJP leaders but acted against BJP leaders visiting the alleged victims.

"When Congress goons attack, the administration stays idle. When BJP leaders visit victims, the Congress administration arrests our leaders. Rahul Gandhi's lectures on the Constitution are a complete sham and Telangana will answer this dictatorial mindset," Nabin said.

The BJP has demanded preservation of CCTV footage, photographs and videos, identification of everyone involved and prosecution under applicable laws.

It has also sought a separate investigation into the alleged assault on Varshit Reddy's mother and the alleged desecration of the Sant Ravidas portrait.

The party further demanded an impartial probe into allegations involving public representatives, including MLC Shankar Naik, and adequate security for BJP offices, leaders and workers.